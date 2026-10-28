Nearly 200 Democrats come to Ilhan Omar's defense and demand an end to the federal investigation against her

On Tuesday, Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal spearheaded a letter signed by 175 Democratic lawmakers and addressed to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Attorney General Todd Blanche, in which they expressed their full support for the far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and demanded that federal authorities refrain from taking further action in the investigation into her immigration history.

"Congresswoman Omar is seeking reelection in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in just one week. News of the search warrant, whether properly predicated or not, could affect voters’ decisions, which is exactly why federal law enforcement should not engage in such conduct when voters are casting their ballots. This type of interference strips Minnesotans of their right to a free and fair election guaranteed to them under the Constitution. We stand with Congresswoman Omar and condemn the weaponization of law enforcement against her. You have already disgraced the offices you hold, and we demand you refrain from taking any further actions that could affect the outcome of the upcoming election," the nearly 200 Democrats stated in the letter.

While the lawmakers acknowledged in their letter the allegations against Omar that she or her late father falsified her age on immigration documents when her family arrived in the United States, they also questioned the necessity of the investigation. "Your probe into the congresswoman reportedly concerns her late father's filing of immigration paperwork after she fled Somalia's civil war at age eight, making her a U.S. citizen at age seventeen," they wrote. However, they argued that these circumstances did not justify "a pre-dawn search of her home to look for documents that her father filed when she was a minor."

Last week, a court filing of just a few lines opened a new chapter in the federal investigation against Socialist Representative Ilhan Omar. In a motion filed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro did not refer to the lawmaker by the name she used when she entered Congress, but instead used another name that matches her ex-husband's last name, the man they accuse of actually being her brother.

If a court were to find that she lived under another name, the consequences could extend far beyond the immigration case, according to Nathan Hansen, a former federal immigration judge in Minnesota, who listed the documents that could come under suspicion, ranging from applications for student aid and public assistance to passports, driver's licenses, and voter registration records.