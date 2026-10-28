Pennsylvania: Haitian man who entered the US under Biden charged with murder

Destino Jean-Louis, a 23-year-old Haitian man, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Latosha Ann Cooper, a 45-year-old Walmart employee with whom he was in a romantic relationship.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania, the incident occurred on October 21 as Cooper left her shift and spoke with a coworker. Suddenly, a masked man approached and shot her. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that his cell phone records place him at the scene that night and on several previous occasions, and ammunition matching the bullets found during the autopsy was recovered.

In addition, court documents allege that Jean-Louis had assaulted her before and that he contacted Walmart employees several times to find out her schedule. The man of Haitian descent was arrested two days later, on Friday the 23rd, in Philadelphia. He is being held without bail.

Kevin R. Steele, Montgomery County District Attorney, stated that Jean-Louis is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and firearms-related charges.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Jean-Louis entered the United States in 2023 under the "humanitarian parole" program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. However, they noted that he was residing in the country illegally because he stayed longer than permitted.

"On October 23, ICE arrested Destino Jean-Louis, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jean-Louis is currently under investigation for homicide by Montgomery County," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws. Under President [Donald] Trump and DHS Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.," he added.