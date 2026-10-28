Federal judge blocks a Trump administration rule that reduces the time frame for refugees to defend their legal status to 10 days

On Tuesday, Boston-based District Judge Julia Kobick temporarily blocked a policy of President Donald Trump that reduced the time refugees have to challenge the loss of their legal status from 30 to just 10 days, ordering the government to suspend enforcement of the measure until November 6 and allowing another judge to determine whether the restriction should remain blocked for a longer period.

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts by refugee advocacy organizations and four refugees from Afghanistan, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Iraq. The plaintiffs accuse the government of imposing illegal obstacles to obtaining permanent residence, while expanding its ability to revoke refugee status. According to the plaintiffs, these measures have left refugees in "legal limbo," to the point where they have been prevented from obtaining permanent residency while facing the risk of losing their status without an effective opportunity to challenge the decision.

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler criticized the lawsuit, calling it a "frivolous attempt to hinder the Trump administration's commitment to enforcing our country's immigration laws as intended by Congress." Kahler also argued that the Biden administration weakened verification procedures to expedite refugee admissions. "U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services detected an alarming deterioration in screening and vetting measures during the Biden administration, with the aim of expediting processing and maximizing the number of refugees admitted to the United States. "DHS is strengthening accountability and ensuring that refugee status is reserved solely for those who met the requirements established by law," he said.

The policy, introduced by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 14, gives refugees only 10 days to respond to notices seeking to revoke their status. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates that the change could affect up to 186,000 refugees.