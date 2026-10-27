The radical Democratic wing is mobilizing its heavy hitters in Mississippi to boost Scott Colom's campaign

In the final stretch leading up to the midterm elections, the Democratic Party leadership launched an aggressive campaign of fundraising and political mobilization in Mississippi, a predominantly conservative state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 1982.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, the Senate Majority PAC, linked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, has set aside $1.2 million in advertising time to support District Attorney Scott Colom against Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The campaign includes visits by national figures from the left such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in an effort to energize the base in the state. However, Republican strategists have characterized the move as a desperate and unrealistic attempt to redraw the political map in the Deep South.

Jake Monssen, Hyde-Smith's campaign manager, questioned the Democratic leadership's involvement in the race. "This is simply a last-minute attempt by Washington insiders to breathe life into Scott Colom's failing campaign," Monssen told Fox News Digital.

"Scott is funded by the radical left because he aligns with their agenda. He supports tax increases, open borders, taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, and sex-change surgeries for minors."

They're countering the onslaught with a grassroots presence and presidential backing

Faced with the influx of progressive funding, the Republican Party apparatus responded firmly. The Senate Leadership Fund, aligned with Majority Leader John Thune, set aside a seven-figure sum for advertising to counter Colom's message.

Likewise, former President Donald Trump led a well-attended rally in the city of Corinth to urge a vote for Hyde-Smith and consolidate conservative voter turnout.

"In this election, if you'd be so kind, I ask that you pretend I'm on the ballot," Trump said during the campaign event, appealing to the historic Republican mobilization that his presence generates in Southern states.

For her part, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokeswoman Bernadette Breslin highlighted the Democratic candidate's ideological ties. "Instead of sparing himself the embarrassment of being rejected twice by Hyde-Smith, Colom is running a campaign backed by Chuck Schumer, funded by George Soros and built on policies supporting transgenderism and other far-left positions," Breslin pointed out.