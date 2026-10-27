CDC's deputy director and chief medical officer leaving administration after six months in position

Jennifer Shuford, deputy director and chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control, is leaving her position after serving for six months.

In a statement, Shuford said she was leaving to spend more time with her family.

"I am so thankful to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for giving me the opportunity to help lead CDC. It has been an amazing experience, and I will be forever grateful for it," she said.

Shuford objected to the administration's approach to vaccine policy, and it was a factor in her decision to leave, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

The infectious-disease physician was hired in April as part of a new four-person leadership team the CDC recruited to restore confidence in the agency, Trump officials said at the time.

Shuford's last day at the agency will be Nov. 12.

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