FBI raids Beverly Hills mansion as part of investigation into Eric Swalwell

Federal authorities raided the Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion of billionaire Stephen Cloobeck as part of an investigation into Eric Swalwell, a former Democratic representative from California who resigned his seat in April after facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to Fox News, at least two dozen agents participated in the operation, which began around 6 a.m. local time and lasted several hours. Authorities did not provide details about the findings of the search.

Several people were led out of the home in handcuffs, though they were released shortly afterward. Cloobeck was not at the mansion during the raid.

The search is part of an investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who left Congress and withdrew from the gubernatorial race earlier this year after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cloobeck is a longtime donor to Swalwell's political campaigns. Earlier this year, the businessman was arrested in an unrelated case, in which he faced charges for allegedly attempting to influence witnesses in a criminal case against his fiancée.