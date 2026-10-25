Deleted tweet sparks new controversy for Ilhan Omar over alleged marriage to her brother

A 2013 tweet, deleted in 2019, has fanned the flames regarding the alleged immigration fraud for which Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation. The post once again brings into focus the congresswoman's alleged marriage to her brother for the sake of citizenship.

In the post, Omar congratulated her father, whom she refers to by a different name: Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father …" However, numerous documents—including a commemorative publication by the Congressional African American Caucus marking his death in 2020—refer to him as "Nur Omar Mohamed."

Furthermore, the name she uses to address him in the deleted post, "Nur Said," is suspiciously similar to that of her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. In 2019, The Daily Caller had reported on the deletion of this tweet and the suspicions it raised about Omar.

The net is closing in

The search of the home of the member of “The Squad” has once again brought this type of information to light, with the net closing in on her.

It should be noted that Somali names are typically composed of the person's given name, their father's given name and their paternal grandfather's given name. In other words, while the similarity fuels suspicions, it is not sufficient to establish a family relationship.

Suspiciously similar to the name of Omar's ex-husband

According to Fox News, a statement attributed to Omar's spokesperson and posted on social media asserts that "Nur Said was her father's childhood nickname and that he maintained a public page under that name. The statement also indicated that the tweet had been deleted because Omar and her family had received threats."

The congresswoman has been denying the allegations of fraud to obtain citizenship, accusing the Trump administration of orchestrating "a witch hunt" against his political enemies. Regarding the alleged marriage to her brother, Omar surprised everyone last week with a controversial "Not that I know of."

Speaking to Fox, the Democrat insisted that her "real name" is "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" and not "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi."