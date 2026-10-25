From 2022 to 2026: Profile of Hispanic voters, a decisive factor in the midterms

The average Hispanic voter who will vote in November has undergone notable changes compared to those who voted in the 2022 midterms. For starters, the Hispanic population has continued to grow, and there are now 39 million eligible voters. Furthermore, it is the youngest group eligible to exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives to Congress.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, Hispanics have added 5.2 million voters between the two midterm elections, the largest growth of any community in absolute terms.

Currently, they account for 16% of the electorate, 1% more than they represented in the 2024 presidential election and 2% more than in the 2022 midterms. The gap with other ethnic groups has widened (black Americans remain at 12%, while Asian Americans remain at 5%) or narrowed (white Americans now account for 61%, down from 64% in 2022).

More than 4 million U.S.-born Hispanics turned 18 between 2022 and 2026

Furthermore, they are the ethnic group with the lowest average age. Both factors are due to the massive influx of U.S.-born children of immigrants reaching the age of majority, who can now exercise their right to elect their representatives.

Pew estimates that more than 4 million U.S.-born Latinos turned 18 between 2022 and 2026. In addition, approximately 1 million Hispanic adults became naturalized during this period.

The median age of Hispanic voters is 39

Data from Pew Research indicates that 30% of Hispanic voters are between the ages of 18 and 29, compared to 20% of the general electorate and 17% of eligible white voters. Only 14% of Latino voters are 65 or older. This figure contrasts with 24% of the general electorate and 28% of white voters.

According to the pollster's calculations, the median age of Hispanic voters is 39, compared with 45 among black voters, 47 among Asian voters, and 52 among white voters.

Nearly half of Hispanics have a high school diploma at most

In terms of education, nearly half (47%) of Hispanic voters have at most a high school diploma (including 17% who did not complete high school). As for higher education, 15% hold a bachelor's degree and 7% have graduate degrees.

Hispanics do not constitute a majority in any state, but they are the largest racial or ethnic group in the electorate of New Mexico, where they account for 43% of eligible voters. They make up one-third of the electorate in California (33%) and Texas (32%) and account for one in four voters in Arizona (25%). In contrast, their presence is almost negligible in Vermont, Mississippi, Maine and West Virginia, where they account for 2% of the electorate in each of these states.