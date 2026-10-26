'Star Trek' actor Walter Koenig dies at 90

Actor Walter Koenig died at the age of 90 on Sunday of natural causes, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday, citing his representative.

Koenig was best known for her role as Pavel Chekov in the original "Star Trek" series and in the first seven movies of the franchise. His character was often the subject of jokes related to his fictional Russian heritage.

Koenig himself, was of Lithuanian heritage.

He remained active in the "Star Trek" world for decades, and appeared at conventions to engage with fans. He provided the voice for his character in "Star Trek" video games as late as 2010.

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