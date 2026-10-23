Trump visits Florida, announces major plan to add nurses to nursing homes

Donald Trump led an event in Fort Myers, Florida. As part of his statewide tour ahead of the midterm elections, the president endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Byron Donalds and Senator Ashley Moody.

The president arrived Friday afternoon at the Fort Myers airport, where he was greeted by the state's governor, Ron DeSantis. Speaking with reporters at the airport, the governor expressed confidence ahead of the state's election and welcomed the president.

The event took place at the Alico Arena on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus. There, Trump announced a $275 million investment to recruit at least 4,000 new nurses for nursing homes nationwide, "including the great state of Florida."

<span> </span>According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), nursing students and licensed nurses who work for three years at a rural or understaffed nursing home may receive up to $40,000 to pay off student loans or a $10,000 incentive.

In addition, the president warned of the dangers of a Democratic victory in November: "Remember that every single 'Dumocrat' in Congress voted against our Tax Cuts. They voted against No Tax on Social Security for our great. They voted against voter I.D. They voted against Proof of Citizenship. They voted against protecting our borders."

Later, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. took the stage and announced changes to labeling policies for domestically produced fish and seafood, a key industry in Fort Myers. The goal is to allow consumers to distinguish them from imported products.

"President Trump is rebuilding the infrastructure, he's reopening the markets for our commercial fishermen — and today, he's announcing a label for all American-made seafood that says it's American-made," Kennedy said. However, according to CBS News, the label would not be mandatory.