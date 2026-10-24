Emilio González on ‘Voz News’: "Ilhan Omar could have her citizenship revoked and be deported, even if 26 years have passed’

Emilio González, former director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, warned on the “Voz News” program that Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar could face serious legal consequences if it is proven that she committed fraud to obtain U.S. citizenship. During an interview with anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, González addressed questions about Omar’s identity, age at the time of naturalization and allegations that she married her brother to facilitate her immigration status. He also stated that, if fraud in the naturalization process is proven, she could lose her citizenship and be deported, even decades later.

González explained that revoking citizenship is not a simple procedure, as authorities must prove that the person lied on naturalization documents or committed relevant crimes. However, he noted that the accusations against Omar raise several issues that should be investigated. "In this case, there is the fact that she may not have been the age she claimed to be when she became a citizen," he said. He also mentioned doubts about her legal name and allegations related to an alleged marriage to her brother. "So I think this woman has countless problems on her hands," he stated.

The former official maintained that, if it is proven that Omar lied to immigration authorities or submitted false documentation, there could be grounds to revoke her citizenship. "First of all, you're lying to a federal immigration officer. That alone is grounds for losing citizenship," he explained. In his view, the possible irregularities could also have implications for the documentation submitted when the congresswoman ran for federal office. However, he acknowledged that he does not personally have the evidence and attributed the responsibility for proving the allegations to the prosecution.

Regarding the investigation, González expressed confidence that prosecutors have gathered documentary and testimonial evidence before moving forward. "If you have the evidence, it's not difficult," he said. He also warned that the case could turn into a political confrontation between Republicans and Democrats, given that the latter would likely oppose Omar's removal from Congress. Even so, he distinguished between the political consequences and the legal responsibilities that might arise from the facts.

When asked about Omar's statements regarding her ties to Somalia, González clarified that expressing opinions in favor of one's country of origin is protected by freedom of speech. "You can say whatever you want in this country. You can say what you want, but you can't act on it," he stated, explaining that proving illegal conduct would be different from questioning her words.

Elsewhere in the interview, González maintained that the passage of time would not necessarily prevent the revocation of citizenship if fraud in the naturalization process were proven. "They can revoke her citizenship and deport her to Somalia. Even if 26 years have passed," he said. However, he emphasized that the authorities would have to present evidence before a federal judge to prove that Omar obtained citizenship fraudulently.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.