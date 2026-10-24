'Either way, we win': Trump votes early in Florida ten days before the midterms and steps up his political offensive

President Donald Trump cast his early vote this Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, ten days before the November 3 midterm elections. After voting, the president spoke with reporters and addressed several controversies involving Republican candidates and races across the country.

The president defended his administration's decision to take legal action to prevent, under certain circumstances, the certification of the results of the U.S. Senate election in Alaska. Trump once again defended a campaign ad released by Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for governor of Ohio, which has drawn widespread criticism for featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Dr. Amy Acton.

When asked whether he voted along party lines, Trump, wearing a sticker that read "I Voted," replied, "Very much so." As for the war in Iran, he stated: "I may have to finish it off. Or maybe they’ll make a deal, but I’m not sure. Either way, we win."

Trump's visit to Florida comes as he spends the weekend endorsing Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. The president is scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia this Saturday night, as the Republican Party seeks to strengthen its position during the final days of the campaign.

The Republican president arrived in Florida on Friday to lead an event at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena. There, Trump announced a $275 million investment to recruit at least 4,000 new nurses for nursing homes across the country, "including the great state of Florida."

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), nursing students and licensed nurses who work for 3 years at a rural or understaffed nursing home are eligible for up to $40,000 to pay off student loans or a $10,000 incentive.