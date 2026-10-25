‘Venezuela must hold elections immediately’: Figures from Trump administration and Republican Party react to María Corina Machado's return to Venezuela

María Corina Machado's return to Venezuela sparked reactions among members of President Donald Trump's administration and Republican figures, who celebrated her return to the country, demanded guarantees for her safety, and called for progress toward a democratic transition. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the role of Washington-backed negotiations in making her return possible, others demanded that elections be called as soon as possible.

Rubio stated that the conditions that allowed for Machado's safe return are a direct result of U.S.-backed reconciliation talks, which, he noted, have already led to the release of hundreds of political prisoners and facilitated the return of hundreds of opposition figures who were in exile.

"The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile. The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected. Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy," the secretary of state stated.

Republican Rep. Carlos Jiménez held several members of the Venezuelan regime directly responsible for any harm that might befall the opposition leader and issued a warning to those who continue to threaten her. "My friend & Nobel Peace Prize Winner María Corina Machado has returned to Venezuela. I want to make this very clear: From the U.S. Congress, I hold Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello, Padrino López, and González López directly responsible for any harm that may come to her. If these corrupt thugs continue with the threats, they will end up pulverized like the Castro regime henchmen who guarded Maduro. Are we clear?" Jiménez wrote.

The strongest reaction came from Mike Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor, who called on the U.S. president to pressure Delcy Rodríguez to step down and allow for immediate elections. Flynn also proposed establishing an interim administration for a maximum of 30 days to facilitate the political transition.

"@realDonaldTrump must call the current unelected president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez and tell her to step down now and allow Venezuela to immediately hold elections. During an interim period, place the nation into a caretaker status (no more than 30 days) under a council of elders who exist and are ready to step into place to help transition the nation from a criminal cartel to a top economic superpower (overnight if the CIA stays out). The WH and State department are aware and have the ability to do this. We should get behind the duly elected president of Venezuela, @MariaCorinaYA. End this nightmare for the people of Venezuela and begin to set our nation (America) up for a long term economic and security boon for decades once Venezuela stabilizes…and it will with the right leader," Flynn wrote.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also reacted to Machado's return, calling her action "historic." Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Landau shared an image of a prayer card of Our Lady of Coromoto, the patron saint of Venezuela, and recalled that his late father kept a similar one in his wallet for years. "This little prayer card to Our Lady of Coromoto, patroness of Venezuela, was in my late father’s wallet for years. I pray today, now that María Corina Machado is back in her homeland, for peace, justice, and reconciliation in Venezuela.," Landau said.

Another prominent Republican figure who spoke out about the opposition leader's return was Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who highlighted Machado's commitment to the Venezuelan democratic struggle. "Dear @MariaCorinaYA: Today you return to the land for which you have risked everything. I have witnessed your courage and determination up close, and it has been an honor to stand with you in this struggle. Your return marks an important moment for Venezuela. Democratic forces are organizing, new voices are stepping forward, and a new phase is beginning. Now it is up to the Venezuelan people to decide what kind of country they want and who they want to lead them. May God bless you, protect you, and guide Venezuela toward the freedom its people so richly deserve."

Similarly, Republican Sen. Rick Scott praised Machado and called for the release of political prisoners, an end to persecution, and the immediate holding of elections with democratic guarantees. "@MariaCorinaYA is a fighter for freedom, liberty, and democracy. I am proud to call her my friend and glad she is back in Venezuela fighting for the people of Venezuela. All political prisoners should be released today. All oppression, intimidation and persecution need to stop immediately. Elections need to be called immediately, and all candidates should be able to run in free and fair elections," Scott stated.