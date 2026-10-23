Trump Administration files lawsuit to challenge potential election results in Alaska due to confusion over candidates' names

The administration of President Donald Trump filed a preemptive lawsuit in an Alaska federal court to challenge potential results of the state's Senate election due to the risk of confusion between two candidates with the same name.

The Department of Justice requested on Thursday that Alaska election officials be prohibited from certifying any results that could be affected by voter confusion between the incumbent Republican senator, Dan S. Sullivan, and the candidate Dan J. Sullivan.

The Republican Party had unsuccessfully attempted to disqualify Dan J. Sullivan from the race, arguing that his candidacy was intended to create confusion with the senator endorsed by Trump. However, in June, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that Dan J. Sullivan could remain in the race.

The controversy is unfolding in a competitive electoral landscape for Republicans. Senator Dan S. Sullivan trails Democratic candidate Mary Peltola in the polls ahead of the November 3 legislative elections.

A unique feature of Alaska's electoral system is that voters can rank candidates in order of preference on the ballot. The state government argues that the outcome could be compromised if the incumbent senator loses and it is determined that he would have won without the votes cast for his namesake, given the state's current ranked-choice voting system.