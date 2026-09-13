Trump wraps up his visit to Ireland with a round of golf and family business, after expressing his support for the country's reunification

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump will spend Sunday, the second day of his two-day visit to Ireland, playing golf and promoting the interests of his family business, before returning to Washington.

Trump will attend the Irish Open, which is being held at the Doonbeg Golf Course, owned by the Trump Organization. The president traveled with his sons Eric and Donald Jr., who have been managing the family business since his return to the White House last year.

The visit coincides with the tournament, which is expected to draw some 40,000 fans. Among the main attractions is Rory McIlroy, winner of six major tournaments and currently ranked No. 2 in the world. Trump may present the trophy to the winner.

The trip has also been marked by political controversy. On Saturday, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump stated that he would like to see a unified Ireland and maintained that the reunification of the Republic of Ireland with Northern Ireland "going to happen eventually."