Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. brings the Braves closer to the division title after dominating the Phillies
This Saturday, the Venezuelan outfielder capped off a three-hit performance with a home run and a single during the Braves' explosive fourth inning, as they won 12-2 at Truist Park.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run and a single in the eight-run fourth inning that helped Atlanta defeat Philadelphia 12-2 and extend its lead in the National League East to six games.
The Venezuelan was once again the star against the Phillies. This Saturday, Acuña Jr. capped off a three-hit performance with a home run and a single during the Braves' explosive fourth inning, as they won 12-2 at Truist Park.
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Israel Duro
With the win, as noted by MLB, Atlanta improved to 88 wins and 61 losses, leaving Philadelphia, with a record of 82-67, six games behind. Additionally, they secured the tiebreaker advantage over the Phillies. After the conclusion of the three-game series, scheduled for Sunday, each team will have 12 games remaining.
Acuña Jr. is batting .378, with four home runs and an OPS of 1.184, in the 12 games he has played against Philadelphia this season. His production has been even more impressive since the Braves visited the Phillies last weekend: in six games against them this month, he is batting .478 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.370.
The Venezuelan also electrified the Philadelphia crowd the previous weekend, when he took his time rounding the bases after hitting a long home run and then stepped out to receive a standing ovation on enemy territory.
Tyler Mahle's contribution
Atlanta has also found a key contributor in Tyler Mahle, acquired before the trade deadline. The pitcher has a 1.25 ERA in his seven starts with the Braves. In his two recent outings against Philadelphia, he allowed two unearned runs over six innings last Sunday and one earned run over six innings on Saturday.