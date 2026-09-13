Trump calls on Smithsonian to install 30-foot George Washington statue and 5-year exhibition

A general view of the statue of George Washington stands in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. NurPhoto via AFP.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants the Smithsonian Institution to honor George Washington with a five-year exhibition and a 30-foot statue.

"He is easily America’s Greatest Hero. Without him, our Country and our Freedoms wouldn’t exist," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The proposed statue would replace the "infinity" statue, an abstract sculpture located at the south entrance of the National Museum of American History.

"That strange modernist sculpture tells visitors nothing about America, inspires no one, and honors none of our Great American Heroes," Trump said.

He went on to say that during the nation's 250th birthday celebrations this past summer, the museum failed to give Washington and the other Founding Fathers "the celebration they deserve."

Trump went on to criticize how the museum presents U.S. history with a critical bias, focusing on slavery, oppression and America's historical failings, while ignoring its achievements.

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