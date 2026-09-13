Tennessee's governor proposes renaming Nashville International Airport in honor of Dolly Parton

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de septiembre, 2026

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a formal proposal to rename Nashville International Airport after the iconic singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton . The Republican governor's initiative was presented days after the country music legend passed away at age 80 from cancer.

"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and welcome travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness," Governor Lee stated in an official press release.

The governor confirmed that he has already held initial discussions with the singer's representatives to move the project forward. The proposal also responds to the overwhelming support of more than 164,000 people who have signed an online petition.

The cause has gained strong public momentum following the artist's passing and has the express support of figures such as Republican State Representative Todd Warner and singer Sheryl Crow.

Regulatory challenges and cultural roots in transportation infrastructure

Any name change would require the Nashville Metropolitan Airport Authority to revise its current regulations regarding the assignment of names.

Current regulations stipulate that airport facilities may only be named after individuals who have been deceased for at least two years.

The governor's office confirmed that both the official proposal and the naming policy will be reviewed by the airport authority's board at its next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 17.

If approved, the Nashville terminal would join a distinguished list of U.S. airports named in honor of influential figures in culture, politics and sports, including President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The tribute at the airport joins other institutional initiatives launched in the state to honor the artist's legacy.

In the Tennessee Senate, State Senator Jessie Seal introduced a bill to officially designate Sept. 25 as "9 to 5" Day, in honor of one of the singer-songwriter's most recognizable musical anthems.