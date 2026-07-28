Trump pays tribute to Lindsey Graham at the National Cathedral in DC: “He was a giant of the Senate”

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump presided over the funeral of Lindsey Graham at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The president remembered the South Carolina senator as a "friend" and a "giant of the Senate." The ceremony brought together members of the Cabinet, Congress, and even international leaders such as Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

During his remarks, Trump recalled the relationship he built with Graham, who went from being one of his rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries to becoming one of his closest allies in the Senate.

The president recalled the rocky start to their relationship in his speech: "Lindsey and I did not exactly get off to the best of starts. Running against each other back in 2016, Lindsey said something nasty — so naturally, I shared his personal cell phone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching. But it was Lindsey who had the last laugh — because while I blew up his phone for one day, we became friends, and Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next ten years." Trump's anecdote dates back to 2016, when he literally shared Graham's phone number on national television.

In addition, the president spoke of Graham's political legacy, describing him as someone "unwavering in his principles, but always willing to listen.” "He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American Power. He felt in his bones that our destiny is to win—and that his job was to do everything he could to ensure our enemies would lose."

"Above all, Lindsey Graham loved America, and he believed in the American people—if you shared that view, you had a friend in Lindsey. If you didn’t share it, there was no fiercer or more constant opponent. Our nation needs more men and women like that great person," he continued.

The president concluded his farewell to his friend with these words: "As a brother, a Senator, a warrior, and a patriot, he withstood every last test and every trial. And now, he wears the Crown of Life in Heaven—reunited with his parents and reunited with his Lord. Lindsey, we love you, God Bless You, we will always be with you, and you were very, very special."

Hours earlier, Graham was honored at a memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda, attended by current and former lawmakers from both parties.