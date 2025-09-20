Hispanic heritage and the American future

19 de septiembre, 2025

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the culture, contributions, and character that defines the Hispanic community. But more importantly, it is a moment to look ahead — to the future we are building together.

Hispanics are not just part of America’s story; we are at the heart of it. From building thriving businesses to serving in our Armed Forces, from shaping our culture to fueling our economy, Hispanics exemplify the American Dream. At the core of our contributions are the values we hold dear: faith, family, freedom, and meaningful work. These principles don’t just define our community — they are key to restoring and sustaining America’s greatness.

America’s future shines brightest when Hispanics thrive. That’s not a slogan — it’s a fact. As the youngest and fastest-growing demographic in the United States, our children will shape tomorrow’s classrooms, boardrooms, and communities. Investing in their success isn’t just good policy; it’s essential to securing our nation’s future.

President Donald J. Trump is committed to empowering Hispanic families with the tools for success, the freedom to choose their path, and the safety to live without fear. Under his leadership, Hispanics are not on the sidelines — we are leading America’s renewal. When Hispanics succeed, America succeeds.

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have reignited the American Dream for millions of Hispanic families through bold America First policies. They’ve made it clear: Hispanic success is vital to our nation’s success. Their agenda is delivering unprecedented prosperity, opportunity, safety, and educational freedom for Hispanic communities across the country.

Hispanic workers and entrepreneurs are powering America’s growth. Our community represents nearly 1 in 5 Americans and contributes more than $4.1 trillion each year to the U.S. economy. Hispanic-owned businesses are the fastest-growing in the country, creating jobs and opportunities in every sector. The Trump-Vance Administration is ensuring this momentum continues by cutting taxes, eliminating burdensome regulations, expanding access to capital for small businesses, ending taxes on tips, and protecting Social Security benefits for hardworking families.

The results are clear: unemployment inthe Hispanic communityis falling rapidly, paychecks are growing and opportunities are expanding. From construction to technology to healthcare, Hispanics are taking advantage of the opportunities created by pro-growth and America First economic policies.

No family should live in fear of crime, cartels, or the scourge of deadly fentanyl. Hispanics are among the hardest hit by the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless open-border policies. Under their failed leadership, almost 11 million illegal crossings overwhelmed border communities, human trafficking skyrocketed, and more than 100,000 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses in a single year.

President Trump restored law and order on Day One. By reestablishing border security, empowering law enforcement, and dismantling trafficking networks, the Trump-Vance Administration is protecting Hispanic neighborhoods from predators and poison. Strong borders mean safe communities, and safe communities mean stronger families.

For Hispanic families, education has always been the gateway to the American Dream. Yet, too many children remain trapped in failing schools because of teachers’ unions and bureaucrats who put politics above students. The Trump-Vance Administration is changing that by championing education freedom. Through expanded school choice, parental rights, and opportunities for charter schools, Hispanic parents now have the power to choose the best education for their children. This means more Hispanic students will graduate prepared to thrive in college, trades, and careers — unlocking generational prosperity.

Hispanics share the values that define America First: faith, family, freedom, and meaningful work. That’s why more and more Hispanics are proudly joining the movement.

In 2020, President Trump achieved historic support among Hispanic voters. In 2024, that support grew even stronger, helping secure victory. Today, millions of Hispanics across the Nation are not only supporting America First; they are leading it.

From small-business owners in Florida to energy workers in Texas and parents in Nevada fighting for school choice, Hispanics are standing shoulder to shoulder with President Trump and Vice President Vance to build a stronger, freer, and more prosperous America.

As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, let us reflect on a simple truth: the Hispanic story is the American story. It is one of deep faith, strong families, resilience in the face of adversity, and an unyielding drive to pursue opportunity. This is the spirit that built America — and it’s the spirit fueling the America First movement today.