Pentagon will rename military base in South Carolina in honor of Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham testifying before the Senate in May 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2026

The Department of War is moving forward with the renaming of a military base located in South Carolina in honor of Lindsey Graham.

The former Republican senator and war veteran died on July 11 after suffering a cardiovascular emergency.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Post and Courier and which was later shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on social media; specifically, Joint Base Charleston will be renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham.

In that memo, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink gave the order to begin the renaming process and praised Graham for his dedication to the military and to Congress.

"Senator Graham’s lifelong devotion to the military was shaped by his own military service and his public service in both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. His steadfast advocacy was instrumental in modernizing our military infrastructure and enhancing aviation security, ensuring that Joint Base Charleston remains as one of America’s premier military installations," Meink said.

Graham served in the Air Force from 1982 to 1988 and was a colonel in the South Carolina National Guard.