Who is Ryder Williams, the hero whom Trump invited to the White House after he rescued a child from rough waves in California?

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de julio, 2026

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised the 16-year-old lifeguard who went viral after rescuing a child from rough waves in Santa Cruz, Calif., and announced that he wants to invite him to the White House along with his family and even award him a high civilian honor.

The president reacted to the video of the rescue, featuring Ryder Williams—identified by California State Parks—in which the teen is seen battling massive waves while holding on to the child until he was brought to safety.

"We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!" Trump wrote in a message on X.

According to California State Parks, the rescue took place on Saturday at 3:32 p.m. at Seabright State Beach, while Williams was on patrol.

The agency explained that the young man "observed a child lose his balance and get knocked down by a wave." The child was swept approximately 15 yards out to sea, at which point a park lifeguard managed to reach him until another rescuer entered the water to assist in the operation.

The child was pulled from the ocean without serious injury and was later reunited with his parents, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz State Lifeguard Association also congratulated Williams and told Fox News Digital that he did an "excellent job" during the rescue, noting that he saved a life.

The rescue generated thousands of reactions on social media. Users who claimed to have witnessed the incident said the operation lasted much longer than the viral video shows and that several swimmers formed a human chain to try to help, though it was ultimately broken up by the force of the waves.