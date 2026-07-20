The record-breaking champion: Spain wins the World Cup, setting a series of historic records

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de julio, 2026

Spain's flawless victory over Argentina in the World Cup final provided numerous memorable moments, such as Messi's tears at what will surely be his last World Cup, the presence of President Donald Trump at the Spanish team's celebrations, and the celebration by the 2010 legends, who witnessed their country's second World Cup victory from the stadium's VIP box.

In addition, La Roja's victory leaves behind a series of statistics that are as impressive as they are unusual, highlighting not only their dominance in the final and throughout the tournament but also their unstoppable rise so far this century.

One of the most interesting is the one published by statistics expert Mr. Chip, who noted on his X account that, in terms of soccer, Spain has achieved a historic feat that is completely unprecedented: being the reigning world champion in both men's and women's soccer, the reigning European champion, and, furthermore, the reigning Olympic champion. This feat clearly demonstrates the unparalleled level of soccer the Iberian nation has achieved across all aspects, regardless of generational change.

Likewise, the Guinness World Records organization published the various records set by the Spanish national team throughout the tournament, including: the most consecutive clean sheets, with 7; the fewest goals conceded, with just one against Belgium in the quarterfinals; the oldest coach to win the World Cup; and the longest unbeaten streak in men's official matches, with no fewer than 38.

It is also worth noting that, with this World Cup victory, Spain has become the national soccer team with the most major titles won so far this century, having won two World Cups and three European Championships. Furthermore, regarding the match against the Albiceleste, it is noteworthy that Argentina became the first team in World Cup history to fail to take a single shot on goal during the entire 90 minutes, which demonstrates the absolute superiority shown by Spain in a final that will go down in history and brings one of the most exciting World Cups of this century to a spectacular close.