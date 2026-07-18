Mamdani says in 'active conversation's with NYC's law department to arrest Netanyahu

Published by Joseph Weber 18 de julio, 2026

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly says he's in an "active conversation” with the city's Law Department on whether he has the authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in September for a United Nations General Assembly.

Mamdani, a Muslim and a democrat-socialist, made the comment in an interview with The New York Times, the newspaper reported Friday.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in the Hague,” Mamdami said this week on the news outlet's “The Interview," referring to the home of the United Nations’ International Court of Justice.

“He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court,” Mr. Mamdani also said. “And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

Mandami made a similar statement during his mayoral campaign last year, saying he would order the city's police department to arrest Netanyahu. However, Mamdani has said he'll only do what the law allows him and, "We won’t be writing our own laws."

Mandami said he would be honoring a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu's role in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which the United Nations commission has called a genocide.

Netanyahu has said he is not concerned about Mandani's threat and has accused him of supporting Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls a parts of Gaza.

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