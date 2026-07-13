Concerns growing among Democratic analysts that rise of radicals could cost party the midterms

Published by Israel Duro 13 de julio, 2026

The scandal that ended the Senate bid of the radical leftist Graham Platner was the last straw for many Democratic analysts, who are already warning that the "mini Mamdanis"—as Speaker Mike Johnson dubbed them—are a threat to the Democrats' real chances of taking control of Congress from the Republicans in the midterms.

James Carville, who has long been crying out in the wilderness against leftist "false prophets," once again launched a scathing attack against the "left-wing idiots" who are damaging voters' perception of the Democratic Party.

"These people are so f***ing stupid, I don’t know what to say about it," he said in a video appearance on Politicon’s YouTube channel. "So now we have this idea that these insurgent Democrats—and what is their solution? Is their solution to beat Republicans, to run against Republicans? No! Their solution is to beat Democrats like they’re part of the problem."

Sanders 'to blame' for Trump being in the White House?

Furthermore, Carville claimed that if Trump is in the White House, it is, to a large extent, because of socialism—specifically because of Bernie Sanders in 2016. And now, his heirs, these "left-wing idiots" who are gaining ground across the country, can finish the job:

"How did Trump win? I’ll tell you how, because godd*** Bernie Sanders is the reason that Donald Trump is president. You hear me? Listen to me," he said.

However, Carville pointed out that the rise of these kinds of radicals isn't equally the fault of both parties: "One party expanded health insurance, alright? Another party destroyed it. One party balanced the budget and created economic prosperity. The other party destroyed it. One party brought about a deal with Iran’s nuclear program. Another party destroyed it."

Reconnecting with the working class: The roadmap forward

Finally, the veteran Democratic strategist outlined the path the Democratic Party should follow: winning back working-class voters by seeking common ground with Republican voters:

"I am a proud liberal. I am not a leftist. I don’t believe you ought to break the thing up. I think the role of government is to help people, to be a partner with people, to help them get educated, to help them have retirement security," he said.