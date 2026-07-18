US destroys Iran's 'military logistics infrastructure and underground weapons storage' in seventh consecutive night of attacks

U.S. attack against Iran carried out on July 17, 2026 AFP PHOTO / US CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS .

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de julio, 2026

The United States carried out new offensives against Iran, striking military installations and key targets of the Islamist regime for the seventh consecutive night.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this new wave of attacks against Iran, which concluded around 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

"CENTCOM hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities," it stated.

"U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets," CENTCOM added, noting that the naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

CENTCOM accompanied its statement with a video showing footage of the latest operations carried out.

For its part, the Islamist regime responded with attacks against targets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, after threatening to launch a "full-scale offensive."