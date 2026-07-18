Two US soldiers were killed following an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de julio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Saturday that two U.S. service members were killed and another remains missing after Iranian attacks struck two U.S. military bases in Jordan on Friday. Additionally, The New York Times reported that the attacks severely damaged several U.S. military helicopters. At the same time, the command added that, although four other U.S. service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan following the attacks, they have since been discharged. Several personnel who sustained minor injuries received treatment and returned to active duty.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified," the command stated in a press release posted on social media.

The announcement came hours after the military command reported new U.S. offensives against Iran, in which military facilities and key targets of the Islamist regime were struck for the seventh consecutive night. "CENTCOM hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets," CENTCOM stated in the release, while noting that the naval blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

In response, the Iranian regime carried out numerous attacks not only in Jordan, but also in Kuwait and Bahrain.