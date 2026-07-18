Netanyahu postpones US trip to coincide with Lindsey Graham's funeral: Reports

Published by Just The News 18 de julio, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said this week the prime minister has rescheduled his planned trip to the United States by a week to coincide with the funeral of the late-Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham, who was a major supporter of Israel, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 71-years-old. His office said the senator's funerals will take place on July 28 in Washington, D.C., and July 29 in South Carolina.

Netanyahu, who is also expected to meet with President Donald Trump during the U.S. trip, was expected to depart Saturday and remain in the U.S. through Tuesday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The prime minister praised Graham as a "great friend of Israel" in a reaction post to the late-senator's death and stated that Israel had "no better friend than Lindsey."

"Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable," Netanyahu posted on X. "He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

The upcoming visit will be the leader's first official trip to the U.S. since American forces engaged in a conflict with Iran.

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