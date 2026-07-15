State Department preparing report linking Cuban regime to radical left-wing organizations in US

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de julio, 2026

The State Department is preparing to release a report documenting what it considers a sustained strategy by the Cuban regime to promote and support radical left-wing movements in the United States and other countries, according to Breitbart News, which claims to have obtained early access to excerpts from the document.

The report would represent one of the most comprehensive official accusations made by Washington regarding the political and ideological influence exerted by Havana within U.S. territory since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 and, consequently, the establishment of the Castro dictatorship.

"The State Department will be issuing a report detailing the Cuban regime’s longstanding campaign to foment left-wing extremism in the United States and internationally," a State Department official told Breitbart.

According to that source, the document concludes that the Cuban regime "as played an indispensable role in nearly every notable far-left insurgency, revolution, and militant movement across the Western Hemisphere and beyond" for nearly seven decades.

The full version of the report has not yet been officially released, although the State Department's social media accounts shared the Breitbart report, thereby validating the information.

CodePink: The main case study

One of the document's central chapters is dedicated to CodePink, a left-wing organization founded in 2002 and known for its campaigns against U.S. foreign policy and its defense of authoritarian regimes.

According to the State Department, the relationship between CodePink and the Cuban regime has been ongoing since the group's inception. The document also notes that its founder, Medea Benjamin, lived in Cuba between 1979 and 1983 before the organization was founded.

"From its inception, Code Pink occupied a position on the Cuban-aligned left. ... Members traveled regularly to Havana, and the group endorsed the ‘Free the Cuban Five’ campaign," states one of the excerpts released.

The "Cuban Five" were members of the Wasp Network (Red Avispa), a Cuban espionage network dismantled in the United States in the 1990s.

Among them was Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 1996 downing of two light aircraft belonging to Brothers to the Rescue, an attack in which four pilots belonging to the humanitarian organization were killed.

Hernández was released in 2014 as part of the rapprochement process promoted by the administration of Barack Obama and currently heads the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), one of the Cuban regime's main political surveillance structures.

From peace movement to China advocate

The report maintains that CodePink underwent a significant shift after Jodie Evans, one of its leaders, married billionaire businessman Neville Roy Singham in 2017, who is the founder of Thoughtworks and currently based in China.

Neville Roy Singham is under scrutiny by Congress for his alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and his contributions to left-wing and anti-Israel groups.

According to the document, approximately 25% of CodePink's funding since then has come from organizations linked to Singham.

The State Department maintains that the organization shifted its focus from peace campaigns to becoming a staunch defender of the People's Republic of China and other governments considered adversaries of the United States.

The text also notes that Evans, who previously criticized human rights violations in China, has now publicly defended positions favorable to Beijing regarding the treatment of the Uyghur minority.

Singham and an international funding network

The references to Neville Roy Singham align with previous investigations conducted by American journalist Peter Schweizer, author of the book "Blood Money" (2024).

In that investigation, Schweizer claimed that Singham had allocated more than $100 million to fund radical left-wing organizations and protest movements in the United States after selling Thoughtworks in 2017.

Although CodePink appears among the beneficiary organizations, the State Department report maintains that one of the main recipients of those funds was People's Forum, based in New York.

People's Forum and its ties to Havana Manolo de los Santos, executive director of People's Forum, as a figure closely linked to the Cuban regime.

​

​According to promoted demonstrations in support of the regime within the United States.

​

​People's Forum was also identified by various news reports as one of the organizations linked to the protests that took place at Columbia University in 2024, following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The document also identifies, executive director of, as a figure closely linked to the Cuban regime.​According to previous investigations by the media outlet ADN America , de los Santos has visited Cuba since at least 2009, has participated in official activities organized by the island's ruling party, and has​People's Forum was also identified by various news reports as one of the organizations linked to the, following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

More aggressive policy toward Havana

The report's publication comes amid the Donald Trump administration's toughening of its policy toward Cuba.

In recent months, Washington has expanded sanctions against companies controlled by the military conglomerate GAESA, has restricted new tourism-related operations to the island and has reiterated that it is keeping Cuba on the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

The State Department has also insisted that the Cuban regime continues to provide refuge to fugitives of the United States and maintains relations with actors considered hostile to American interests.