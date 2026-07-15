Trump orders immigration agents to continue traffic stops

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the decision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to suspend the use of traffic stops following two fatal shootings in less than a week.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspended this practice after a Colombian man was shot and killed in Maine on Monday and a Mexican man died during an operation in Texas last week.

"We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.'s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!" Trump said in an early morning post on Truth Social.

"Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal's hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won't happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job."

Trump's border policy chief, Tom Homan, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that there had been a "pause" in traffic stops, but insisted that the practice was effective and would resume.