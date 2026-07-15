'Many ICE officers are reaching breaking points of anxiety and stress due to the pressure they face regarding the volume of detentions'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed immigration attorney Haim Vásquez about how common trafficking operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are, after the agency decided to suspend them.

"These types of operations have become more common during this second presidency of Donald Trump, whereas in the past they were not as common, since the focus of these detention and raid operations was primarily on groups or businesses. […] Under the current administration, the fact that you are in the midst of immigration court proceedings, that you hold a work permit, or that you have documentation is not always sufficient, so we're seeing people being detained even when they're complying with all their obligations, but ICE is failing to demonstrate that those individuals should not be detained. […] Many officers are reaching high levels of anxiety and stress due to the demands placed on them regarding the volume of detentions."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.