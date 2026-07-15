Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de julio, 2026

FIFA announced the lineup of artists who will perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place before the start of the championship match. It also confirmed the name of the singer who will perform the U.S. national anthem.

In a press release, the organization announced that the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. E.T., about 90 minutes before the start of the final, which will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium—commercially known as MetLife Stadium—this Sunday, July 19.

"The closing ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup: a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream," FIFA stated.

"Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the closing ceremony begins at 13:30 [1:30 p.m.] local time, 90 minutes before kick-off. Gates open at 11:00 (four hours before the start of the match)," it added.

Who are the artists performing?

Among the guest artists participating in the closing ceremony are Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed. FIFA will announce additional names in the coming days.

In addition, Jennifer Hudson, winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, will lend her voice to the U.S. national anthem, performing a "special rendition."