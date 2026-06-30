The DOJ is investigating an alleged financing network linked to Neville Roy Singham

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de junio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation before a federal grand jury to examine alleged financial irregularities related to technology entrepreneur Neville Roy Singham, according to an investigation published by Fox News Digital.

According to that outlet, the investigation is taking place in the Southern District of New York and is being led by U.S. Attorney James Clayton. The investigation seeks to determine whether crimes such as bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, or other financial offenses were committed in connection with the distribution of funds intended for nonprofit organizations and political advocacy groups.

Grand jury investigation

According to the report, the grand jury has already issued subpoenas to obtain bank records and financial documentation from various organizations linked to the funding network attributed to Singham.

The subpoenas are part of standard federal investigative procedure and do not constitute a criminal indictment. Their purpose is to gather evidence before determining whether there is sufficient grounds to file formal charges.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the case, as reported by Fox News Digital.

Who is Neville Roy Singham?

Neville Roy Singham is the founder of the technology company ThoughtWorks, which he sold in 2017 for approximately $785 million.

Fox News claims that, following that sale, Singham began funding an extensive international network of nonprofit organizations, media outlets, and activist groups with socialist and Marxist leanings.

The entrepreneur currently resides in China, and, according to the report, has publicly expressed his support for the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping at various international events. He has also shared his ideas about “spreading communism.”

The money trail under investigation

The investigative report states that prosecutors are analyzing the movement of approximately $278 million that were allegedly transferred from Shanghai to the United States through three main entities:

Mutod LLC.

GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund for Wealth Management Inc., a philanthropic fund managed by Goldman Sachs.

Likewise Conceptions LLC.

Subsequently, according to Fox News, those funds were reportedly distributed among several nonprofit organizations, including:

People’s Support Foundation.

Justice and Education Fund.

People’s Forum.

Tricontinental Ltd.

CodePink Women for Peace.

Breakthrough BT Media.

The report claims that these organizations subsequently funded the activities of hundreds of groups in various countries.

Goldman Sachs also mentioned

Fox News reports that federal investigators are examining the role played by the philanthropic fund managed by Goldman Sachs in the transfer of funds.

The bank told the outlet that all distributions made from the fund were directed to nonprofit organizations legally recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and noted that the account was closed in early 2024.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs stated that its business activities in China are unrelated to the investigation.

Other related individuals and organizations

The investigation also mentions Jodie Evans, co-founder of CodePink and Singham’s wife; Vijay Prashad, an academic and founder of Tricontinental; and Ben Becker and Manolo De Los Santos, who are linked to organizations that received funding. These individuals and organizations have a long history—already well-documented by the media—of ideological work and close ties in countries such as Cuba.

Fox News notes that several of these individuals and organizations did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.