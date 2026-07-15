House GOP announces $95B package for defense, election integrity

Republicans on Wednesday announced they would move forward with a reconciliation package to provide additional defense funding and ram through voter ID provisions.

Reconciliation is a process through which budget-related items may clear Congress with a simple majority in the Senate, bypassing the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Republicans used reconciliation to pass both the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act and another reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The blueprint made public Wednesday includes $95 billion and is far shy of the $350 billion the Pentagon requested to continue the war in Iran, The Hill reported.

But the voter ID provisions are likely to catch the eye of the Senate parliamentarian, an appointed official responsible for making sure that legislation complies with Senate rules.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has resisted calls to fire the sitting parliamentarian after she blocked several Republican initiatives from inclusion in the reconciliation process.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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