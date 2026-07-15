'Promise Me, America': Joe Biden to publish his presidential memoirs
According to the book's official description, "Promise Me, America" chronicles Biden's four years in the White House, from his presidential campaign and his time as president to his decision to run for reelection and his subsequent withdrawal from the race.
Former U.S. President Joe Biden announced the publication of his presidential memoir, titled "Promise Me, America," which will be available starting Nov. 17 and is now open for pre-order.
"I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now," Biden wrote in a message on X.
According to the book's official description, "Promise Me, America" chronicles Biden's four years in the White House, from his presidential campaign and his tenure as head of the administration to his decision to run for reelection and his subsequent withdrawal from the race.
In his memoir, Biden reflects on "the challenges, triumphs, sorrows, and achievements" that marked his administration during one of the most turbulent periods in recent U.S. history.
The book and Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race
According to information released by the publisher, the book includes, for the first time, the former president's account of the decision he made in the summer of 2024 to withdraw from the presidential race—a decision he describes as the result of a "deeply agonizing" assessment.