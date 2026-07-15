'Promise Me, America': Joe Biden to publish his presidential memoirs

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2026

Former U.S. President Joe Biden announced the publication of his presidential memoir, titled "Promise Me, America," which will be available starting Nov. 17 and is now open for pre-order.

"I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now," Biden wrote in a message on X.

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

According to the book's official description, "Promise Me, America" chronicles Biden's four years in the White House, from his presidential campaign and his tenure as head of the administration to his decision to run for reelection and his subsequent withdrawal from the race.

In his memoir, Biden reflects on "the challenges, triumphs, sorrows, and achievements" that marked his administration during one of the most turbulent periods in recent U.S. history.