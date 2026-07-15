Attempted burglary at Lamine Yamal's home after the Spain-France match

Published by AFP 15 de julio, 2026

The home of the Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal was the victim of a burglary attempt early Wednesday morning, following the match in which La Roja defeated France 2-0 at the World Cup, according to Catalan police and media reports.

"There was an attempted burglary at a residence in Esplugues de Llobregat," on the outskirts of Barcelona, a spokesperson for the Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of the Catalonia region, told AFP, adding that he could not identify the owner for privacy reasons.

However, the Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia reported that the home in question belongs to Lamine Yamal, where a couple of people wearing balaclavas climbed over the property's wall, but fled when they were caught by private security.

The attempted burglary took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after the match in which the Spanish national team defeated France had already ended, thanks, in part, to a penalty kick earned by Yamal that paved the way for the victory.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, Lamine Yamal's house is a well-known property because it previously belonged to former soccer player Gerard Piqué and Colombian star Shakira, when they were a couple and lived in the Catalan capital.