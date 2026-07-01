Colorado primaries: Socialist candidate Melat Kiros defeats a 15-year congressional veteran, and Lauren Boebert overcomes her clash with Trump and will defend her seat in the midterms

Published by Israel Duro 1 de julio, 2026

The Colorado Democratic primaries once again demonstrated that the Democratic Party is barreling unchecked toward socialism. Melat Kiros, a young radical-left candidate, defeated Rep. Diana DeGette, the veteran representative who has held the seat for the state's 1st District for 15 years. On the Republican side, Rep. Lauren Boebert managed to survive her clash with Trump and will defend her seat in the midterms.

At 29, Kiros is one of a new crop of young socialists, communists, in the words of Trump and the GOP, who are marching resolutely toward the Capitol with the aim of turning national politics on its head. For the young woman born in Ethiopia, this victory in a strongly Democratic district is almost a guarantee that she will achieve her goal next November.

Into politics after being fired from a law firm

Kiros entered politics after being fired by the law firm where she worked for refusing to take down blog posts in which she argued that students who were protesting Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks were not antisemitic.

After entering the political arena, Kiros secured the endorsement of Bernie Sanders, as well as that of the Democratic Socialists of America and Justice Democrats, two left-wing groups that also participated in the New York primaries.

Kiros’s victory is a clear example of the extreme radicalization that is gaining ground among Democratic voters, since her opponent, DeGette, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which supported key progressive policies such as Medicare for All and the abolition of ICE.

Boebert, the sole survivor

On the Republican side, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who clashed with Donald Trump following the president’s campaign to ensure that Thomas Massie was defeated in the primary to defend his seat, managed to prevail and will be the conservative candidate for the 4th District.

Boebert has also been involved in high-profile clashes with the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives throughout the legislative session and is, in fact, the sole survivor among the three other Republicans who voted with the Democrats to pass the Epstein Records Transparency Act.

At the very least, the name of the controversial and combative congresswoman will be on the ballot in November, a fortune that will not be shared by the aforementioned Massie, a Republican from Kentucky; Marjorie Taylor Greene, who even resigned her seat during her term; nor Nancy Mace.