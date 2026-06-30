'The biggest threat to our nation': Trump and the GOP warn of the rise of communist candidates ahead of the midterms

Published by Israel Duro 30 de junio, 2026

"It's the biggest threat to our nation" That is how forcefully Donald Trump spoke about the growing number of radical leftists who will be running on behalf of the Democratic Party for seats in Congress in November.

A fear shared by the GOP, which has long been warning of the danger of the “mini-Mamdanis” (as Mike Johnson put it) and the rise of communism, which is why they have launched a campaign to recall the "achievements" of the ideology that has caused the most deaths, more than 100 million people, in the history of humanity.

“It’s really communism you’re talking about”

The president warned that many of these candidates present themselves as “socialists” to disguise their true ideology, which is communism, and believes that Americans must be clear about what they are voting for: “They use the word social democrat because it sounds so nice, but it’s really communism you’re talking about.”

For Trump, much of these radicals’ success lies in selling the idea that they seem to give “things for free” to voters, which makes their message very easy to sell. The president cited as an example the New York City Housing Authority, which has just approved a rent freeze on approximately 1 million housing units.

"the greatest threat our nation has faced, perhaps since our founding"

However, the reality is that these candidates and their ideology:

“I think it’s the biggest threat to our nation there is, maybe since our founding. That includes World War I, World War II, September 11, it includes the Pearl Harbor attack.”

Johnson: “We are in a fight RIGHT NOW to save the Republic”

Trump is not alone in his concern. The Republican Party had already expressed similar sentiments in the days leading up to this. Speaker Mike Johnson was among the first to sound the alarm about the growing number of what he defined as "mini Mamdanis":

“There are MINI MAMDANIs popping up all around the country. It is a dangerous thing — this is NOT a joke. We are in a fight RIGHT NOW to save the Republic and EVERY AMERICAN needs to take this seriously.”

GOP campaign against communism, “the most evil and deadly ideology in history”

In fact, the GOP in the House of Representatives has launched a campaign to try to stem this tide and prevent these candidates from reaching Capitol Hill. To start with, by denouncing the achievements of the true ideology these candidates defend: communism.

For example, Rep. Pat Fallon reposted the post in which his group recalled the 100 million deaths caused by communism adding that “Marxism is the most evil and deadly ideology in history.”