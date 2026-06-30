Tom Kean reveals the reason for his long absence from Congress

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de junio, 2026

Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. (New Jersey) revealed the specific reason that led him to be absent for about three months from his seat in Congress.

During an appearance in the House of Representatives, Kean informed the full chamber that he was diagnosed with depression when he went to a hospital to undergo "some testing."

"I am a private person by nature. I've spent most of my life talking about the people I represent, the issues facing our communities, and the work that needs to be done. Talking about myself has never come naturally. But I believe I owe an explanation to the people of New Jersey's Seventh District, to my colleagues in this chamber, and to the American people for my absence," said the Republican representative during his speech.

"Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression," he added.

Kean reported that the "fastest" way to recover was to stay in the hospital, as his doctors had advised. "I agreed to follow my doctor’s recommendations. I began to understand not only my diagnosis, but how long depression had been affecting my life," he noted.

"This experience has given me a deeper appreciation for the millions of Americans who face these challenges every day. Many do so quietly. Many do so alone. Many do so while carrying burdens that the rest of us never see. To them I would say: Asking for help is not weakness…it is strength," Kean said.

The last time a vote by him was recorded in the House of Representatives was on March 5. In early June, he reported that he would reveal the reason for his absence.