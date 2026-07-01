'Hanging by a thread': JD Vance criticizes SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship and warns that 'we have to keep fighting' because 'we actually have an opportunity to reverse this decision'

Published by Israel Duro 1 de julio, 2026

JD Vance joined the conservative voices that lashed out at the Supreme Court’s ruling on birthright citizenship, which he described as “hanging by a thread,” and warned that the Trump administration “will continue to fight” because “there is an opportunity to overturn this decision.”

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox, Vice President Vance called the principle underlying the Supreme Court majority's rejection of Trump's appeal "absurd": "the fact that this case was a 5-to-4 decision effectively means that the concept of birthright citizenship, which is an absurdity to the 14th Amendment, that concept is hanging by a thread."

Therefore, Vance warned that the ruling has made them realize they have a lot of work ahead of them, but, at the same time, that they have the opportunity to turn the situation around:

“We’ve got to fix the immigration system even more, we have to be even more aware of who’s coming into our country to make sure that they’re not benefiting from this atrocious Supreme Court ruling. But it also means that we have to keep fighting … because we actually have an opportunity to reverse this decision.”

"A very, very serious mistake," "a simply ridiculous ruling"

Furthermore, the vice president warned that this ruling could create a “pull factor”: “The ruling might invite pregnant foreign nationals to come here quite literally on a vacation, give birth, and then all of a sudden the child and their family have the full benefits of American citizenship.”

Vance therefore considered this to be “a major, major mistake” by SCOTUS and “it’s just a preposterous ruling, and the absurdity of that outcome suggests why the Supreme Court should have went the other way.”

Disappointment on the conservative side

Finally, the vice president echoed the discontent that the ruling has caused in conservative circles: “I know a lot of conservatives, Laura, certainly the people that I’m talking to, that you’re talking to, are extremely disappointed in this, but I do actually think there’s a really big silver lining here, and that’s the simple fact that a lot of legal experts expected this case to go the wrong direction by seven to two, or even eight to one"