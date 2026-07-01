It will be in Dallas: Trump confirms the first Republican convention before the midterm elections

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump confirmed that the Republican Party will hold its first-ever convention ahead of the midterm elections. The president confirmed the news on his Truth Social account, noting that the event will take place in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 and 10.

The president mentioned the convention for the first time in 2025, aiming to give Republicans a boost ahead of November 3, when they hope to retain their majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The choice of Dallas complements the 2028 schedule, as the Republican National Convention for that presidential cycle has already been confirmed to take place in Houston, also in Texas.

"It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event. We are going to celebrate the GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK, and the incredible successes of the American People who transformed our Country through the America First Agenda," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In turn, the president noted that the convention will highlight the key policies advanced by his administration, including eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay, strengthening border security and advancing energy independence.

In addition to the president, high-profile lawmakers and candidates in competitive races targeted by the GOP are expected to participate.

"At the Event, we will have hardworking Americans, our Great Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers, First Responders, and Job Creators who are powering our Nation's Golden Age, and proving that America's best days are still ahead of us," he added.

For its part, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) scrapped plans for a midterm convention.