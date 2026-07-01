Victor Willis, singer for the Village People, dies at 74

Published by AFP 1 de julio, 2026

Victor Willis, lead singer of the disco group Village People, whose hit "Y.M.C.A." became an anthem at U.S. President Donald Trump's rallies, has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife on Wednesday. He was 74.

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness," the post on Willis's official page said.

The Texas-born musician was a co-founder of the Village People and co-writer of hits such as "Y.M.C.A.," "In the Navy" and "Macho Man," which took dance floors around the world by storm in the late 1970s.

With their flamboyant costumes and choreography, the group became a pop culture phenomenon, appealing to disco’s large gay audience with fantastical and flamboyant characters such as construction workers, bikers, cowboys and soldiers.

Willis left the group in 1980, but rejoined in 2017.

He struggled with drug addiction and reached a plea deal with prosecutors for cocaine possession in 2006.

"Y.M.C.A.," whose lyrics urge "young men" to head to the Young Men's Christian Association in New York, became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

But some say the song has been co-opted by the American right following its use at rallies and events in support of Trump.

The president devised his own signature dance move to accompany the song: a stiff hip sway and fist bumps at waist level.