Protest by the trans movement in front of SCOTUSNurPhoto via AFP

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de junio, 2026

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s school sports.

The decision allows states to enforce measures requiring students to compete on public school and college teams based on the sex they were assigned at birth. More than half of U.S. states have already adopted such laws.

A transgender athlete sued the state of West Virginia over its 2021 law, which specified that sex is biological and assigned at birth.

The "term 'sex' in Title IX ... cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex,” wrote conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who summarized the opinion of all nine justices in the lead opinion.

The athlete sought an exemption for “biological males who identify as female and have taken puberty blockers or hormones,” the ruling explained.