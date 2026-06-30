Supreme Court upholds ban on transgender athletes in women's sports
The ruling allows states to enforce measures requiring students to compete on public school and college teams according to the sex they were assigned at birth.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s school sports.
The decision allows states to enforce measures requiring students to compete on public school and college teams based on the sex they were assigned at birth. More than half of U.S. states have already adopted such laws.
A transgender athlete sued the state of West Virginia over its 2021 law, which specified that sex is biological and assigned at birth.
The "term 'sex' in Title IX ... cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex,” wrote conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who summarized the opinion of all nine justices in the lead opinion.
The athlete sought an exemption for “biological males who identify as female and have taken puberty blockers or hormones,” the ruling explained.
Trump celebrates
After the news broke, President Donald Trump celebrated the court’s decision. He argued that this is a great victory for Republicans:
“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!" Trump said on Truth Social.