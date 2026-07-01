Trump's important move: Qatar reaffirms its role as a mediator in negotiations between the US and Iran following a meeting with Witkoff

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de junio, 2026

The Qatari monarchy reiterated on Tuesday its commitment to continue facilitating negotiations between the United States and Iran, reaffirming its support for the diplomatic framework established in the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Washington and Tehran. According to a statement published by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X account, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani conveyed that message during a meeting held in Doha with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House adviser Jared Kushner. The talks focused on the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.

It was also noted that the minister emphasized Doha’s ongoing commitment to acting as a mediator and promoting diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing the negotiations and bringing an end to the armed conflict between the two nations.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation expressed its gratitude to Qatar for facilitating the dialogue and to Pakistan for its assistance. “For their part, the two U.S. envoys expressed the United States’ gratitude for Qatar’s role, alongside the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in facilitating the talks. They also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continuing the negotiations and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement,” the ministry said.

The statement came just one day after the Iranian regime denied a post made by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, in which he claimed that both sides would meet in Doha at Iran’s request, following Tehran’s breach of the agreements. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi explained in a statement that the information coming from Washington, that a new meeting had been scheduled in Doha to discuss control of the Strait of Hormuz, was completely false.