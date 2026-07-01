Trump reveals earnings of more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrencies: The largest source of his fortune in 2025

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de julio, 2026

Cryptocurrency companies linked to President Donald Trump generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue during 2025, according to his most recent financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) and reviewed by Reuters.

Official documents show that, for the first time, digital assets became the president’s main source of income, far surpassing his traditional real estate businesses, golf courses and resorts.

Nearly $800 million came from World Liberty Financial

According to Reuters, Trump reported that his companies earned nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency company he co-founded with his sons.

That figure includes more than $520 million from the sale of cryptocurrencies and more than $250 million from the sale of shares in the company.

Reuters notes that a year earlier, Trump had reported only $57.35 million tied to this platform, reflecting exponential growth in that business.

"Meme coins" also boosted his fortune

Another major source of income comes from the sale of so-called Trump meme coins.

According to the financial disclosure, the president reported $635 million from this cryptocurrency project.

The agency’s report estimates that, since Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion from various businesses related to the crypto market.

Policies favorable to the industry The report highlights that the growth in this revenue coincides with a series of measures promoted by the Trump administration that were well-received by the cryptocurrency industry.

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​These include federal regulations for stablecoins and reduced oversight of the sector by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

His traditional businesses continue to generate millions

Although cryptocurrencies accounted for the bulk of his revenue, Trump also reported significant earnings from other businesses.

Notable among these are:

More than $500 million generated by his golf courses and resorts in 2025, a 15% increase over the previous year.

in 2025, a 15% increase over the previous year. The Mar-a-Lago club in Florida increased its revenue from $50 million to $77 million.

increased its revenue from $50 million to $77 million. He also reported more than $80 million from agreements with media companies .

. In addition, he earned $52 million from licensing his name to international real estate developers, primarily in the Middle East.

The White House denies conflicts of interest

When asked by Reuters, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that neither Trump nor his family have engaged in conflicts of interest.

“Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged in, nor will ever engage in, conflicts of interest. President Trump made the United States the global capital of cryptocurrencies through executive orders,” she said.

Kelly also maintained that all of the president’s decisions seek to benefit the American people and described the criticism as a narrative driven by his opponents.