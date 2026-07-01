Emirates NBA Cup 2026: Here's how the six groups are divided

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) during an NBA game in 2026 dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

The NBA revealed the first phase of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup, featuring six groups of five teams each. This edition will take place from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11, with the final being held at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The New York Knicks are the defending champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jalen Brunson was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Aside from the Knicks, who also won the Larry O’Brien Trophy by defeating the Spurs in the Finals, the other two franchises that have won the Emirates NBA Cup are the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.

With the draw now complete, the group stage of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup is set up as follows:

Western Conference

Group A:

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz

Group B:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies

Group C:

San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings

Eastern Conference

Group A:

Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Group B:

New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Group C: