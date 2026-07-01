Emirates NBA Cup 2026: Here's how the six groups are divided
The new edition of the tournament will take place from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11. The New York Knicks are the defending champions.
The NBA revealed the first phase of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup, featuring six groups of five teams each. This edition will take place from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11, with the final being held at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The New York Knicks are the defending champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jalen Brunson was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Aside from the Knicks, who also won the Larry O’Brien Trophy by defeating the Spurs in the Finals, the other two franchises that have won the Emirates NBA Cup are the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.
With the draw now complete, the group stage of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup is set up as follows:
Western Conference
Group A:
- Denver Nuggets
- Houston Rockets
- Phoenix Suns
- Dallas Mavericks
- Utah Jazz
Group B:
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Los Angeles Clippers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Memphis Grizzlies
Group C:
- San Antonio Spurs
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Golden State Warriors
- Sacramento Kings
Eastern Conference
Group A:
- Detroit Pistons
- Toronto Raptors
- Orlando Magic
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Brooklyn Nets
Group B:
- New York Knicks
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Miami Heat
- Indiana Pacers
Group C:
- Boston Celtics
- Atlanta Hawks
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Washington Wizards