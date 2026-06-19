Tom Kean returns to Congress: After months of absence, he is expected to return on June 30

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de junio, 2026

Thomas Kean Jr. is expected to return to Congress on June 30. This was stated by his political advisor, Harrison Neely, in an interview with the New Jersey Globe. The Republican congressman from New Jersey is at the center of controversy following nearly three months of absence, which has fueled speculation about his health.

According to the Secretary of the House of Representatives, Kean's last vote was on March 5, nearly three months ago. In this context, Neely told the media outlet the following: "The congressman will be back for votes on June 30."

In early June, the congressman broke his silence with a statement on his X account, in which he promised to return to his duties but provided no further details about his condition.

"I am more energized than ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey's 7th District. Right now am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks. At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition,” Kean wrote in the post.

Kean entered the House of Representatives after spending 20 years in local politics, first as a legislator and then as a state senator. After defeating the Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski in 2022, he won reelection by six percentage points in 2024. His seat is expected to be one of the most competitive in this election cycle.

Even without public details about his health, President Donald Trump recently endorsed Kean for reelection.

"A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE. (...) Tom Kean has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," the president said on his Truth Social account.