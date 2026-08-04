Michigan primaries: Stevens vs. El-Sayed, a new showdown pitting moderates against socialists within the Democratic Party

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2026

Democrats in Michigan are voting this Tuesday in one of the most closely watched primaries in the country. The race for the Senate nomination pits moderate Congresswoman Haley Stevens against socialist Abdul El-Sayed. The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in November in a race the party considers essential to regaining a majority in the Senate.

The campaign has been long, costly and deeply divisive. It has turned into an open clash between the party's old guard and its more radical wing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, endorsed Stevens. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sided with El-Sayed. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who had also entered the race, suspended her campaign in July and left the contest to the two finalists.

Two conflicting visions: the economy vs. the socialist agenda

Stevens, who describes her campaign as "a love letter to Michigan," has served four terms as a congressman representing the Detroit metropolitan area and has focused her message on manufacturing and the economy. She has the support of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

El-Sayed, for his part, is attempting a political comeback after losing the 2018 gubernatorial primary to Whitmer. A former Wayne County health director, he has based his platform on Medicare for All, campaign finance reform and ending military aid to Israel.

The campaign has reached such a level of confrontation that El-Sayed went so far as to describe Stevens as "the least qualified candidate in the United States."

This led Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who has remained neutral, to warn that the "brutality" and "ugliness" of the race could hinder party unity after Tuesday.

Millions to stop the socialist attack on Israel

The most bitter division has centered on U.S. support for Israel. Stevens has defended continued military aid and rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza. El-Sayed, on the other hand, has called for an end to unconditional aid, has attacked the influence of AIPAC and has gone so far as to assert that Israel should not exist specifically as a Jewish state.

External funding has made all the difference. According to AP, groups allied with Stevens have invested more than $50 million, with over $30 million coming from AIPAC and affiliated organizations, the largest investment by that entity in a single election cycle.

While El-Sayed calls for cutting military aid, Stevens maintains strong support for the bilateral relationship and has accused the socialist candidate of blaming American Jews for his problems.

The 2018 video that complicates El-Sayed's case

A 2018 video has resurfaced in recent weeks and is adding tension to El-Sayed's campaign. At the time, while running for governor, he argued that undocumented immigrants should be able to obtain driver's licenses. He contended that denying them licenses was discriminatory: "We have to make sure that in this state we are not discriminating based on immigration status."

Critics believe that such a measure would facilitate access to services and could be interpreted as legitimizing their presence in the country. His campaign team did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether he maintains that position.