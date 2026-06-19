Journalist Roberto Macedonio: “Petro could face prosecution by the US if he rejects the election results”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed NTN24 journalist Roberto Macedonio, with whom she discussed the second round of Colombia’s presidential election and the final days of the socialist’s administration Gustavo Petro.

“Petro will have no choice but to acknowledge the results, because he knows that if he doesn’t, he would be committing a more serious crime, and he would face prosecution not only in Colombia but also by the United States. What my sources in Washington are telling me is that everything is in place so that the moment he fails to recognize the results, an indictment will be issued by the Department of Justice and new sanctions will be imposed,” Macedonio said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.