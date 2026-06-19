Obama criticizes the Founding Fathers during the inauguration of his presidential center: 'They fell terribly short of the Declaration's promise'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de junio, 2026

Former President Barack Obama sparked controversy on Thursday during the inauguration of his presidential center in Chicago by criticizing the Founding Fathers of the United States for, in his view, falling “short” on their promise in the Declaration of Independence.

"The success of this experiment was never a given," he said Obama during his speech, referring to the founding of the nation. "In forming our union, the founders fell terribly short of the Declaration's promise, leaving slavery intact, allowing states to restrict the franchise to white men who owned property. But in drafting a Constitution and a Bill of rights, they did have the foresight, the genius, to provide us with a framework that allows each generation to make our union more perfect."

Later, the Democratic leader emphasized that American social progress occurred largely thanks to mobilizations, petitions, and protests over the decades across different generations.

"And over more than two centuries, through petitions and protests, marches and strikes, moral appeals from the pulpit and conversations at the family dinner table – men and women from all walks of life, of every color, every faith, every region took up the cause of democracy and made it their own. Until, we the people, came to include not just some of us, but all of us. And that's why the story we tell in this building begins not with Michelle's origins or my origins, but with our nation's,” Obama said.

He added: “It is our greatest inheritance. The story of America at its best, because it reflects a basic faith in the decency of our fellow citizens and the possibility that, despite all of our differences, we can see each other and understand one another and make common cause together. That's what I hope every visitor to this center takes away from their experience."

The Democratic leader also devoted a significant portion of his speech to explaining the work the United States still has ahead on social issues, revisiting topics he has championed in previous election campaign appearances and throughout his time in the White House.

Although the Obama Presidential Center officially opens to the public on Friday, today’s event was attended by numerous former diplomats, former officials, and celebrities, including former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Steven Spielberg, Hillary Clinton, and former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and his former vice president and friend Joe Biden.

The Democratic leader’s remarks came just a few days before the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4.